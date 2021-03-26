Holly Willoughby's new M&S top is flirty, frilly and only £25

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has shared another of her favourite new Marks & Spencer pieces with her followers, and it's her perfect choice for 'lunch with the girls', according to the This Morning presenter.

The star shared a gorgeous snap of herself wearing the pretty frilled blouse, which features a flirty polka dot print, and wrote: "What are you missing the most? My list is getting longer by the day... One thing I am looking forward to is lunch with the girls and dressing up jeans with a nice top.

"Lucky for me @marksandspencer have lots of choice for the brighter days ahead... not long now!"



Holly looked beautiful in the polka dot top

We reckon her fans will be flocking to buy the gorgeous top, which costs just £25 from M&S. Holly teamed hers with a pair of dark wash jeans from the British brand, and also sported flawless makeup in the gorgeous smiling snap.

One follower quickly replied: "Outfit purchased! Not got any new clothes for soooo long!!" Another added: "Stunning as always.... No matter what she wears it's beautiful."

Polka Dot Frill Detail Blouse, £25, Marks & Spencer

Last week, Holly shared another of her recommendations from M&S, wearing a beautiful floral midi dress. Twirling in the frock, she wrote: "The sun is shining today... a little reminder that brighter days are coming and I’ve found the perfect dress from @marksandspencer for them."

Unsurprisingly, it immediately sold out, so that's proof you need to snap up Holly's favourite picks quickly if you love them.

HOLLY WEARS: Floral mini dress, £119, Whistles

Holly also rocked a bargain pair of £22.50 espadrilles in the snap, which look very similar to the Castañer pair that the Duchess Cambridge also loves to wear with her floral midi dresses.

It comes after the star has wowed us all week with her This Morning looks, too! On Thursday, it was a gorgeous mini dress from Whistles, teamed with chic black heels and a waist belt. She can do no wrong...

