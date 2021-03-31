Ruth Langsford sends fans wild in the dreamiest M&S suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford just took power dressing to a whole new level! Donning a bright emerald suit from one of her favourite brands – Marks & Spencer – for Wednesday's episode of Loose Women, the presenter certainly nailed business chic.

Sending fans wild in her latest ensemble, Ruth completed her look with a leopard print shirt and silver jewellery. Keeping her makeup natural and dewy, she wore her blonde bob down in a sleek, straight style which had been blow-dried to perfection.

Ruth certainly made a statement on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women

Priced at £29.50, Ruth's gorgeous green trousers are seriously flattering. Both comfy and stylish, they're made with added stretch for comfort and feature an elasticated high waist complete with a drawstring for a custom fit.

While the matching blazer has since sold out, we've found a similar suit from Mango, and it costs a total of £89.98.

Available in pastel green, this flowy jacket is fitted with a lapel collar, gathered details on the sleeves and side flap pockets. Included in the brand's sustainable edit, coordinate your new favourite blazer with the matching trousers, which cost £29.99.

Ruth often wows with her on-screen outfits, and she's a huge fan of M&S. Earlier this week, the TV star donned a bright Fuschia blouse from the brand's Autograph Collection, and it had fans wishing for summer.

Ruth loves to wear bright colours

Adorned with a black and white floral print, Ruth tucked her satin shirt into a pair of slim-fit trousers from Hobbs. Showcasing her colourful outfit in an Instagram video, the presenter received an outpouring of praise from fans.

"Aww, love your whole outfit, Ruth! Fabulous colours!" wrote one. "Amazing outfit. You look stunning," added another.

It's been a big week for Ruth, who recently celebrated a huge milestone on Tuesday. Reaching 1million followers on Instagram, she said:

"Hello everybody it's Ruth here. I'm just sitting in my dressing gown having a little moment actually, having a little think because I've reached a million followers on Instagram and I'm absolutely stunned, it's so amazing.

