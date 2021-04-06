Love Victoria Beckham's new gingham dress? ASOS has you covered The former Spice Girl knows what's hot for summer

When Victoria Beckham brings out a new collection at her high-end fashion house, we always sit up and listen. Why? Because it's always just too chic for words.

On Monday, the mother-of-four took to her Instagram page and showed her legions of followers her new drop, which featured an incredibly swish orange dress emblazoned with the very on-trend, iconic gingham print.

Now the weather is getting warmer, this traditional check print always comes out to play and not surprisingly, Queen VB has it nailed!

Bell Sleeve Dress In Orange Zest Gingham, £420, Victoria Beckham

With a video of a model rocking the flirty number on a dreamy beach, David Beckham's wife captioned: "The perfect summer dress. Bell sleeves and an ankle-grazing cut, made from a lightweight woven fabric with a digitally printed gingham, in orange zest or midnight blue #VVB."

Unique21 mini smock dress in orange gingham, £26, ASOS

Priced at £420, it features a flattering V-neckline, relaxed fit and concealed zip fastening.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off unexpected linen look

The skirt has a flounced hem and ruffle detailing for a delicate finish, falling gently on the ankles.

In other words, ideal to throw on and go. But if the price makes you wince a little, you need to head to ASOS, pronto because you are going to be saving quite a bit.

The online superstore has a very similar number for just £26! Yes, you read that right. It's part of the brand Unique21's range and is a dead ringer for Posh's design. It has the same smock, loose fit and of course, the orange print work. The only real difference is the length - this version at ASOS is a little shorter than Victoria's number.

However it is versatile - wear over jeans, tights on colder days and of course, bare-legged when the sun shines if you're feeling brave! Add sandals and a bit of gold jewellery and you'll be ready to roll.