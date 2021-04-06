﻿
Love Victoria Beckham's new gingham dress? ASOS has you covered

The former Spice Girl knows what's hot for summer

Laura Sutcliffe

When Victoria Beckham brings out a new collection at her high-end fashion house, we always sit up and listen. Why? Because it's always just too chic for words.

 On Monday, the mother-of-four took to her Instagram page and showed her legions of followers her new drop, which featured an incredibly swish orange dress emblazoned with the very on-trend, iconic gingham print.

 Now the weather is getting warmer, this traditional check print always comes out to play and not surprisingly, Queen VB has it nailed!

victoria-beckham-gingham-dress

Bell Sleeve Dress In Orange Zest Gingham, £420, Victoria Beckham

 With a video of a model rocking the flirty number on a dreamy beach, David Beckham's wife captioned: "The perfect summer dress. Bell sleeves and an ankle-grazing cut, made from a lightweight woven fabric with a digitally printed gingham, in orange zest or midnight blue #VVB."

asos-gingham-dress

Unique21 mini smock dress in orange gingham, £26, ASOS

 Priced at £420, it features a flattering V-neckline, relaxed fit and concealed zip fastening.

The skirt has a flounced hem and ruffle detailing for a delicate finish, falling gently on the ankles.

 In other words, ideal to throw on and go. But if the price makes you wince a little, you need to head to ASOS, pronto because you are going to be saving quite a bit.

The online superstore has a very similar number for just £26! Yes, you read that right. It's part of the brand Unique21's range and is a dead ringer for Posh's design. It has the same smock, loose fit and of course, the orange print work. The only real difference is the length - this version at ASOS is a little shorter than Victoria's number.

 However it is versatile - wear over jeans, tights on colder days and of course, bare-legged when the sun shines if you're feeling brave! Add sandals and a bit of gold jewellery and you'll be ready to roll.

