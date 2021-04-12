We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby is back with another of her go-to Marks & Spencer buys, and this time, she's looking forward to warmer weather.

The presenter looked beautiful in her latest Instagram snap, posing in a white cotton dress, tan sandals and a camp utility jacket - we predict a sell-out on these picks!

She told fans: "Restrictions are lifting, shops are opening, summer is on its way... Until we reach the day of these milestones I'm nervous to get too hopeful of it actually happening...



Holly looks beautiful in her M&S summer dress

"Well today it happened... it's a good day... stepping out in this bohemian-style midi dress from @marksandspencer ... full of hope and feeling good!"

Plenty of the star's followers quickly reacted to the post, with one writing: "That dress is absolutely stunning! Love how well the jacket goes with it," and another adding: "Love this look!! Going out shopping today."

Cotton dress, £49.50, M&S

Made in crisp white cotton, Holly's new summer frock will no doubt make a fail-safe staple for the star, who loves feminine dresses and midi lengths. With lace trim detailing and a pretty sheer skirt, it would be perfect for holidays (fingers crossed!) too.

Meanwhile, Holly's chic khaki cover-up is another popular piece from the British brand, costing £39.50. It already has a number of five-star reviews from shoppers, and was recently restocked due to popularity.

Camo utility jacket, £39.50, M&S

The star's toe-post sandals are also available to shop, costing £45. Tempted?

Holly has been working with M&S on her own collections and edits for a number of years now, and previously told HELLO! about her changing relationship with fashion as she's grown in confidence.

Leather sandals, £45, M&S

"It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she said at an M&S launch event in 2018.

"But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

