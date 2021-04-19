﻿
holly-willoughby

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby embraces the sun in summery M&S shorts

She's loving this season's camo trend!

Fiona Ward

Holly Willoughby has shared another gorgeous snap in her latest Marks & Spencer fashion picks - revealing that she was enjoying baring her legs in the warmer UK weather.

"Suns out... legs out! It’s glorious out there... however a cosy sweatshirt to keep the chill away is a must and this tie dye one from @marksandspencer is just what I have been looking for," she captioned the photo on Monday.

MORE: 18 spring fashion buys we bet Holly Willoughby will be wearing this season

In the image, Holly poses in the sunshine in her camouflage shorts, £27.50, and colourful sweatshirt, which costs just £19.50.

holly-willoughby-marks-and-spencer

Holly looked beautiful in her summery outfit

Fans were quick to react to her latest post, with many approving of Holly's M&S choices. "Ah love the tie dye," one wrote, with another adding: "Love that top."

marks-spencer-shorts

Shorts, £27.50, M&S

SHOP NOW

Her post came after she revealed that she would not be hosting This Morning on Monday, telling her followers that she was working on a mysterious project.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby admits she regrets this one thing about her wedding

She wrote on Sunday: "Vitamin D, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester... working on something else next week which I can't wait to share with you all.... thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm."

marks-spencer-jumper

Tie dye sweatshirt, £19.50, M&S

SHOP NOW

We'll have to wait to see what Holly's working on! It wasn't long ago that she was sharing another M&S buy with her fans on Instagram, rocking a pretty summer dress from the brand earlier in April.

PHOTOS: 9 celebrity brides who wore their wedding dresses twice: Holly Willoughby, Emma Willis, more

She said: "Restrictions are lifting, shops are opening, summer is on its way... Until we reach the day of these milestones I'm nervous to get too hopeful of it actually happening...

holly-dress

HOLLY WEARS: Cotton dress, £49.50, M&S

SHOP NOW

"Well today it happened... it's a good day... stepping out in this bohemian-style midi dress from @marksandspencer ... full of hope and feeling good!"

Made in crisp white cotton, Holly's new summer frock will no doubt make a fail-safe staple for the star, who loves feminine dresses and midi lengths. With lace trim detailing and a pretty sheer skirt, it would be perfect for holidays (fingers crossed!) too.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about holly willoughby

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.