Holly Willoughby embraces the sun in summery M&S shorts

Holly Willoughby has shared another gorgeous snap in her latest Marks & Spencer fashion picks - revealing that she was enjoying baring her legs in the warmer UK weather.

"Suns out... legs out! It’s glorious out there... however a cosy sweatshirt to keep the chill away is a must and this tie dye one from @marksandspencer is just what I have been looking for," she captioned the photo on Monday.

In the image, Holly poses in the sunshine in her camouflage shorts, £27.50, and colourful sweatshirt, which costs just £19.50.

Holly looked beautiful in her summery outfit

Fans were quick to react to her latest post, with many approving of Holly's M&S choices. "Ah love the tie dye," one wrote, with another adding: "Love that top."

Shorts, £27.50, M&S

Her post came after she revealed that she would not be hosting This Morning on Monday, telling her followers that she was working on a mysterious project.

She wrote on Sunday: "Vitamin D, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester... working on something else next week which I can't wait to share with you all.... thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm."

Tie dye sweatshirt, £19.50, M&S

We'll have to wait to see what Holly's working on! It wasn't long ago that she was sharing another M&S buy with her fans on Instagram, rocking a pretty summer dress from the brand earlier in April.

She said: "Restrictions are lifting, shops are opening, summer is on its way... Until we reach the day of these milestones I'm nervous to get too hopeful of it actually happening...

HOLLY WEARS: Cotton dress, £49.50, M&S

"Well today it happened... it's a good day... stepping out in this bohemian-style midi dress from @marksandspencer ... full of hope and feeling good!"

Made in crisp white cotton, Holly's new summer frock will no doubt make a fail-safe staple for the star, who loves feminine dresses and midi lengths. With lace trim detailing and a pretty sheer skirt, it would be perfect for holidays (fingers crossed!) too.

