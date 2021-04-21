We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We can't keep up with Vogue Williams and her stunning outfits right now! Fresh from rocking her fabulous weekend looks at Heart Radio, the mother-of-two appeared on Channel Four's Steph's Packed Lunch on Wednesday and we can't get enough of her fabulous dress.

Vogue's fancy number is from celeb favourite Ghost and costs £95. We have great news too - it's currently in stock in all sizes. Wahoo!

MORE: Holly Willoughby would love M&S's new Ghost collection - and we want it all

The 'Luella' dress is made in pretty, subtle tones of cream and orange and features a micro ditsy rose print on the brand's signature crêpe fabric. Lush!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams shows off her stunning date night dress

This design has a high neckline, voluminous sleeves and a seam detail bodice which gives a seriously flattering silhouette. The 34-year-old left her accessories at home, letting this beauty do all the talking.

MORE: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' family home is a riot of colour

She also shared a stylish selfie in the lift at the Channel Four studios ahead of the show.

Vogue wearing her Ghost 'Luella' dress

It's not just celebs that love Ghost - it's one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite labels, too.

Luella Dress, £95, Ghost

We remember very well when Kate stepped out in a Ghost dress in 2020.

Kate Middleton wearing Ghost's Anouk dress in 2020

Not only was it a wonderful number, but it caused a mass sell out when she appeared alongside her children and husband Prince William on the BBC's Big Night In for the NHS Clap for Carers' campaign.

The Anouk dress Kate wore was made in a striking cobalt blue, emblazoned with florals, had billowing sleeves and was just gorgeous.

Touchingly, Ghost later revealed that all sales of the 'Anouk' dress would make a donation towards NHS causes.

MORE: 9 most beautiful wedding cakes from the world of celebrity!

Taking to Instagram, the brand announced: "We are donating all of our online proceeds from the Anouk dress to the NHS @nhscharitiestogether @nhswebsite. We strive to continuously support the amazing work that the NHS staff and volunteers are doing, throughout this challenging battle against COVID-19, to keep us all safe. Thank you NHS, we truly appreciate you."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.