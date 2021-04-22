Amanda Holden shows us how to rock tweed in a modern way

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is killing it right now with her outfit selection! Just this week alone she's wowed in a Reiss jumpsuit, psychedelic top from Marks & Spencer, and now the tweed dress of dreams.

On Wednesday, the Heart Radio host was pictured leaving the show's HQ in the dazzling tweed number from L.K.Bennett - one of her favourite luxury high street stores.

The 'Mercer' shift dress has a round neck, short sleeves, contrast and frayed edge trim detail, a nipped waist, faux patch pockets finished with gold buttons and a mini skirt.

A style that could be worn with both trainers for a casual vibe and heels a la Amanda for extra vamp - this frock can do both. Priced at £200, it's an investment piece that you just know you will be wearing in years to come.

We can't help but notice how similar this dress is to one of the Duchess of Cambridge's most iconic frocks.

Amanda dazzled in white L.K.Bennett tweed dress

In 2017, the mother-of-three arrived at London's Victoria & Albert museum to open an exhibition and fans were taken aback with her tweed Gucci dress which was cut that little bit shorter than her regular dresses.

Mercer cream tweed shift dress, £200, L.K.Bennett at John Lewis

It came complete with the brand's signature web trim in black and red and some gold statement buttons were added into the mix.

Duchess Kate's tweed Gucci dress in 2017

Yes, it's a different colour way than Amanda's L.K.Bennett number, but we think you'll agree, the cut is very similar.

Last month, blonde beauty Amanda also headed to the high street store again, rocking their 'Albers' lilac tweed dress, which was trimmed in fuschia pink accents, and added a matching jacket.

We loved Amanda's lilac tweed dress, also by L.K.Bennett

It was pure Elle Woods from Legally Blonde and the 50-year-old nailed wearing the traditional fabric in a fun, vibrant way.

Albers Tweed Shift Dress in lilac, £220, L.K.Bennett at John Lewis

