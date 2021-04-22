Susanna Reid stuns in L.K.Bennett dress - and it’s on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Susanna Reid stunned fans on Wednesday when she posted a picture to her social media, wearing a beautiful burgundy dress from L.K.Bennett.

The presenter wore the dress for her appearance on Good Morning Britain, and looked gorgeous in the stylish ensemble.

RELATED: Susanna Reid's royal hair makeover revealed

Posting a snap to her Instagram, Susanna captioned the pic: "WEDNESDAY! Dress @lkbennettlondon @kenmckayphoto".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid reacts to Piers Morgan's GMB exit

The star styled the outfit with her short hair in loose waves, and sported a subtle smokey eye and glossy lip, looking radiant as she smiled at the camera.

MORE: Susanna Reid pokes fun at her appearance as she gets COVID-19 vaccine

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one saying: "Gorgeous lady", while another wrote: "Stunning!! Glad the gmb photographer is back so we get all these beautiful outfits photos."

Susanna looked stunning in the burgundy dress

The fabulous frock features a delicate pleat design, long sleeves, white buttons and a chic pussy bow detail around the neck.

It is currently reduced from £250 to £125, so we suggest snapping it up before it sells out!

Burgundy pleated dress, was £250 now £125, L.K.Bennett

The dress is perfect for if you are returning to the office, and can easily be dressed up with a pair of heels for dinner and drinks after work.

The presenter recently wowed fans when she debuted her new, post-lockdown hairdo. She showed off her dramatic hair transformation during Monday's show, and viewers couldn’t get enough.

Susanna had four inches taken off her signature brunette locks and also added some stunning blonde highlights, and was keen to discuss the new look with her co-presenter Adil Ray.

The star looked amazing as she showed off her shorter hair

Adil quizzed her about Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar being in the studio, asking Susanna: "Will you be interrogating him with your acronyms and abbreviations and all that kind of stuff?", to which Susanna replied: "With my new hair."

Adil quickly responded, saying: "I was coming to that!"

The presenter joked about him not bringing it up sooner, commenting: "You're like one of those blokes aren’t you? Where someone comes back from the hairdresser and they don’t notice anything's changed!"

DISCOVER: GMB's Susanna Reid's gorgeous house with sons is so homely - see inside

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.