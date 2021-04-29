Jane Moore sends fans wild in bold figure-hugging dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's nothing more timeless than florals in the spring, and Jane Moore just rocked the classic print on Loose Women. Returning to the panel for Thursday's episode, the presenter donned a plunging LBD by Monsoon, adorned with the sweetest pink, blue and yellow flowers.

Floral Dress, £65, Monsoon

Accessorising with bright Fuschia heels, Jane completed her ensemble with natural and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a smokey shadow, complete with rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match, she wore her signature blonde bob down in a sleek, straight style.

Priced at £65, Jane's shirtdress is uber flattering thanks to its short puffed sleeves, ruched waist and subtly flared skirt, all inspired by the 1940s. The ultimate desk-to-daywear staple, we can see it teamed with box-fresh trainers and a denim jacket at the weekends. Heading out on date night? Add statement earrings, a vibrant clutch and heeled sandals for a more formal feel.

Jane modelled her floral frock on Instagram

Sharing a video of her latest look on social media, she wrote: "This @monsoon dress is a real find. It's really stretchy and could lie in the bottom of the cupboard for weeks and never crease. The length is spot on and the stretch means it fits every shape perfectly. It also looks great with heels or trainers so It's definitely a keeper. Have a great day everyone @loosewomen @mothershoppers #floral #stretch #summer."

Clearly a big hit with fans, Jane's 131k followers were quick to react. "Absolutely stunning I love your dress," wrote one. "Absolutely fabulous Jane," added another.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Create the perfect desk-to-daywear outfits with Jane Moore's 5 style lessons

Jane's on-screen outfits are always a big hit with fans, and she recently wowed in a fitted dress from one of her favourite brands, Zara. Posing for a photo, the TV star showcased her knitted midi on Instagram, writing:

"Today's @loosewomen outfit is a fine knit, mint green dress from @zara. It's so comfy I could sleep in it! And probably will. Shoes by @zara too. Have a great evening everyone and get ready for Monday when the shops open. They need our support so let's get back out there. @mothershoppers @donnamaylondon."

