Kate Garraway stuns in bold floral dress to celebrate her birthday

Celebrating her birthday in style, Kate Garraway stepped out in the most stunning floral dress – and fans are swooning. Donning a puff-sleeved midi from Ghost, the presenter looked lovelier than ever as she spoke to Lorraine Kelly on her namesake show.

RELATED: Kate Garraway emotional as she reveals husband Derek Draper wished her a happy birthday

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Garraway celebrates her 54th birthday on Lorraine

Ready for summer, the Good Morning Britain star teamed her vibrant frock with sunshine yellow boots and statement earrings. Modelling a natural and dewy complexion, she opted for a brown smokey eye shadow complete with rosy blusher and a nude lipgloss to match – so chic.

READ: Radiant Kate Garraway wows in waist-cinching florals on GMB

Kate teamed her floral dress with yellow suede boots

In love with her latest look? While Kate's exact style is no longer available to shop we've found a number of gorgeous alternatives.

Ghost is selling a similar style for £95. A summer staple, the 'Poet' dress boasts an elegant semi-fitted design, with a wrap-front detail, short sleeves and a V-neckline adding to its feminine feel.

MORE: Kate Garraway's silky red dress leaves GMB viewers in awe

Poet Dress, £95, Ghost

Reduced from £125 to £87, French Connection is selling this uber flattering tea dress in the sale. Adorned with a garden-inspired floral print, it's perfect for summer celebrations, including picnics in the park, BBQ's and more.

Midi Tea Dress, £87, French Connection

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly about her birthday, Kate opened up about the wonderful moment her husband Derek wished her happy birthday, having remembered the information overnight.

"Last night I said to him when I was tucking him in and doing various medical bits, I said, 'By the way, it's my birthday tomorrow' and I may have imagined it but he looked a bit worried. I said, 'Don't worry I'm not expecting anything, my birthday present is you being home and I'm going to pop in and see you before I go off early to Lorraine'.

So I came in this morning and said, 'Right, I'm all ready'. My mum and dad are there, and of course the nurses are there, and I said, 'I'm off to Lorraine, is there anything you want to say to me?' and he said, 'Oh, happy birthday.' It makes me feel a bit emotional actually. It's happy tears. That is massive. Obviously it's wonderful he says happy birthday as that's what I want to hear, but also we're looking for things he can hold. I'd told him that the night before, I had to prompt him a little bit but he was just stirring and we were turning him and doing various things this morning, but he held that idea that it was my birthday and managed to connect it back and repeat it out and that's wonderful. Signs like that are just fantastic."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.