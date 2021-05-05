Loved Meghan Markle's white shirt dress? Mango has a near-identical version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite summer styles is the classic shirt dress, and back in 2019, she donned a crisp white design from Hannah Lavery. Looking as lovely as ever while visiting a township in Johannesburg alongside Prince Harry, the Duchess' appearance has since caused sales in shirt dresses to soar, and Mango is selling a near-identical version.

RELATED: Remember Meghan Markle's stunning Topshop blouse? We've found an £11 version

Meghan first wore her Hannah Lavery shirt dress in 2019

Priced at £59.99, this beautiful belted style is cut from lightweight cotton and features long cuffed sleeves and a smart shirt collar. A seamless desk-to-daywear staple, this elegant silhouette can be teamed with box-fresh trainers and cat-eye sunglasses when you're out and about in the sunshine. Heading out on date night? Add heeled sandals, droplet earrings and a matching clutch bag into the mix.

READ: Meghan Markle's sweet reference to Prince Harry in new book almost went unnoticed

Belted Shirt Dress, £59.99/$99.99, Mango

During her royal appearance in 2019, Meghan delivered a masterclass in accessorising. Coordinating her limited-edition design with nude stilettos and a pair of burnt orange tassel earrings, she wore her brunette tresses down in loose waves and opted for soft and dewy makeup. Showcasing her natural beauty, she combined a nude eyeshadow with rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick – gorgeous!

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie has huge playground at US home

During the Sussexes' tour of South Africa, Meghan stepped out in four different but equally stunning shirt dresses, packing a sleek khaki number, an elegant full-length outfit – and our personal favourite – her trusty Veronica Beard shirt dress, which she first wore during her visit to Tonga in 2018.

Meghan loves wearing shirt dresses

According to Lyst, thanks in part to the Duchess effect, searches for shirt dresses have been on the rise since Meghan has been appearing in them. When she wore a gorgeous Club Monaco style to introduce baby Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the South Africa trip, searches for the brand rose by nearly 600 percent!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Get inspired with the most stylish royal outfits for spring

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.