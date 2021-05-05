Ruth Langsford's pastel blue blazer is perfect for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stepping out in head to toe high street, Ruth Langsford just took power dressing to a whole new level! Putting together the chicest desk-to-daywear ensemble for Wednesday's episode of Loose Women, the TV star paired a cornflower blue blazer from Marks & Spencer with a crisp white shirt by Mango and her favourite Hobbs trousers.

Looking lovelier than ever, Ruth's signature blonde bob had been blow-dried to perfection, delicately framing her face. As for her makeup, she coordinated with a smokey purple shadow, rosy blusher and a high-shine berry gloss.

Proving that fashion doesn't have to cost a fortune, Ruth donned M&S' ruched blazer, which retails at £45. Available in three other colours – black, white and dark ochre, this everyday staple can be teamed with high waisted jeans, a T-shirt and box-fresh trainers for a more laid back look. Heading to the office? Layer your new favourite blazer over a smart dress or opt for an elegant blouse, tailored trousers and heels.

Ruched Blazer, £45, Marks & Spencer

While Ruth's silky shirt is no longer available to shop, we've found a similar design, also by Mango. Priced at £29.99, this satin number features a statement V-neck, dropped shoulder seams and short floaty sleeves.

Satin Blouse, £29.99, Mango

Ruth often recycles her favourite Hobbs trousers on Loose Women, and while the presenter is yet to reveal her exact pair, we reckon she is wearing the 'Alva' tapered trousers. Reduced from £99 to £79.20, they're immaculately cut to fit and flatter, sitting at a comfortable mid-rise.

Alva Trousers, £79.20, Hobbs

Viewers are often keen to shop Ruth's on-screen outfits, and she recently wowed in a floral maxi dress from Monsoon. Looking pretty in pink, the TV star's fabulous frock featured a tiered skirt, long puff sleeves and a flattering boat neckline. Priced at £99, Ruth polished off her ensemble with bright Fuschia stilettos.

