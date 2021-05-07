Holly Willoughby models waist-cinching M&S dress as fans swoon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby is back with another of her Marks & Spencer picks, and this time it's the return of one of her favourite styles - the floaty midi dress.

The This Morning presenter shared a snap of herself modelling the animal print frock with a pair of ankle strap black heels, telling fans: "It’s a bit grey out there... Looking forward to better weather so I can show off this gorgeous animal-print midi dress from @marksandspencer. #ad rain rain go away!"

With a cinched-in elasticated waistline, tiered skirt and pretty puffed shoulders, we're not surprised Holly fell for the £39.50 buy, which is still available to shop in all sizes online.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's chic style rules

Fans quickly reacted to the look, with one commenting: "Love the dress - you look stunning in it," and another adding: "Love this look! I treated myself to this dress the other day and I love it."



Holly modelled a new M&S dress

Holly also sported a pair of mid-heel shoes with her dress, which we reckon would be the perfect choice to ease into after so many of us have worn flats (read: slippers) for well over a year. They cost £25 and are winning rave reviews from shoppers, too.

Animal print dress, £39.50, M&S

Ankle strap heels, £25, M&S

The down-to-earth star did reveal that she loves her comfy trainers just as much as the rest of us, however, when on Friday morning she shared a snap of her favourite Nike pair during her usual day off at home.

Holly shared a snap of her trainers on Instagram

Holly's off-duty sneakers appear to be the 'Internationalist' style from one of her favourite sports brands, Nike, though sadly it looks like her pink and white colour-way is out of stock.

Internationalist trainers, £79.95, Nike

There is a gorgeous pink pair on the Nike website for £79.95, though, if you want to achieve a similar look. Holly paired hers with a pair of navy blue leggings for extra comfort - she's a woman after our own hearts!

