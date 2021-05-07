Lorraine Kelly causes a stir in animal print - and her dress is on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly loves a high street buy and her latest look is in the Monsoon sale! Taking a walk on the wild side, the presenter stepped out in a leopard print shirt dress to host her namesake show on Friday – and fans are swooning.

RELATED: Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie celebrate very exciting news

Lorraine shared a stylish snap of her leopard print dress on Instagram

Teaming her belted midi with the sweetest silver heart necklace, Lorraine wore her brunette tresses down in loose curls and kept her makeup subdued and natural. Combining a brown smokey eye with rosy blusher and a soft pink lipstick to match, the TV star was a picture of poise.

READ: Lorraine Kelly's flattering M&S dress is going straight on our shopping list

Animal Print Shirt Dress, £45, Monsoon

Reduced to £45, Lorraine's dress is still available to shop, and it's the perfect pastel dress for summer! Adorned in a black and white leopard print, this cornflower blue frock features a notch collar, button-through front and a tie belt around the waist.

Uber flattering, pair your new desk-to-daywear staple with crisp white trainers for a more casual feel or heels on those special occasions.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's daily diet: the TV star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Sharing a photo of her outfit on Instagram, Lorraine's dress was a big hit with fans.

"Just watching you now Lorraine and thought how lovely you look in that beautiful dress, so fresh looking," wrote one.

"That's a beautiful colour on you Lorraine, love that dress" added another.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Lorraine Kelly's best looks

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Lorraine relies upon her trusted stylist Sophie Rose Kirkwood, meanwhile her gorgeous hair and makeup is all thanks to her loyal makeup artist Helen Hand, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her famous client's beauty routine.

Sweetly, she told us that Lorraine's biggest skincare secret is her positive attitude to life. "Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin," she said. "I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.