Helen Flanagan wows in ASOS dress on first night out since giving birth

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan had one busy weekend! The stunning actress headed on her first night out with fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair, since giving birth to baby Charlie in March and wow, how incredible did she look?

The 30-year-old went for a green floral dress from ASOS which had a distinctively vintage vibe. It had a floral print, a form-fitting cut and diamante buttons.

MORE: Helen Flanagan has found the ideal nursing dress that still looks stylish

we are very sorry to inform you that this is a past season buy, but as always, we've sourced a fab alternative so you too can get that glam mamma look.

READ: Princess Eugenie inspires celebrity mums and influencers with knitted fashion trend

The blonde beauty's hair and makeup looked flawless too. Helen often changes her hair colour - she's been red, dark brown, chestnut and warm caramel in the past, as well as experimenting with vibrant wigs for photo shoots. At the moment, she is sporting a natural ash blonde look. Her skin looked flawless and she sported defined eye makeup and a slick of lipgloss.

Green leopard button midi tea dress, £23.80, Missguided

Back in 2020, the star - who famously played Rosie Webster on ITV's Coronation Street - told the Daily Mail she no longer uses photoshop on social media. She explained: "Before lockdown if I was in a tight dress I would make my bum look bigger and I thought, 'Why am I doing this? Who am I doing this for?'"

Helen's two daughters, Matilda and Delilah are behind this decision. "It's not really a good example to my daughters and they look up to me. It's quite nice to be natural. I do enjoy social media but I like to keep it genuine and honest."

MORE: Helen Flanagan's engagement ring disaster revealed

She added: "I don't want my daughters to use social media and see constantly edited pictures and Instagram perfection – it isn't good for young girls.I know my angles; I know how to get good angles in pictures, which is fun. But I really don't like the idea of my children having Instagram at all.'

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.