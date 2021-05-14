We're dotty for Amanda Holden's dreamy waist-cinching dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden shared her daily outfit post as usual on Friday morning, and we think fans will be swooning over her latest dress.

The star looked incredible in her gorgeous polka-dot frock from one of her favourite brands, Forever Unique, which features a cinched-in wrap waist, flared skirt and pretty V neckline. We're officially obsessed.

Amanda teamed her look with gorgeous gold bangles and a pair of black heels, with her blonde hair down in loose waves.

Amanda looked lovely in her Forever Unique dress

She shared a strutting video in the Heart Radio offices, as well as a shimmying clip from behind the microphone during her breakfast show with her co-star Ashley Roberts as they danced during a break.

Amanda always looks gorgeous for her Heart Radio show, despite only being on the airwaves! Speaking to HELLO! in 2019, she said she gets her love of glamour from her grandmother Ethel, who sadly died in 2018.

Polka dot dress, £79.99, Forever Unique

She said: "There’s no way I’d step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good. My nan Ethel used to tell me, 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.'"

"I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

WATCH: Amanda's fashion moments over the years

The star's everyday outfits come courtesy of her stylist Karl Willett, who also dresses her for her on-screen appearances such as Britain's Got Talent and I Can See Your Voice.

He told us: "She's a dream client, and a friend. She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

