Trinny Woodall stuns fans in sparkling 'wedding gown' - and looks incredible

Trinny Woodall shared some her latest fashion purchases with her loyal followers at the weekend, and we're swooning over her sparkling ASOS dress!

The stylist and makeup mogul modelled the glittery, sequinned maxi on her Instagram Story, telling fans that she felt like she was wearing a wedding dress in the full-length frock.

"Maybe with trainers it will look less bridal," she mused as she showed the dress to the camera.

Trinny modelled the sparkling ASOS dress on her Instagram Stories

The gorgeous maxi in question is the ASOS 'Maya' dress, which features a halter neckline, open back detail and pretty sequin embroidery. It costs £150, and like Trinny, we think it would make a beautiful low-key wedding dress!

Embellished halter dress, £150, ASOS

The star, who is always sharing her genius outfit tips with her followers, has also revealed that she is hoping to go away on holiday to Iceland this week.

"I'm so excited to hopefully go to Iceland tomorrow, and I had an anti-body test - like I've had the virus and I've got lots and lots of antibodies - and I had another test but there's something wrong with it, so I've got to try and sort it out today," she told fans of her travel plans on Monday morning.

WATCH: Trinny opens up about her hair loss

"I packed last night... my packing is so gorgeous, and maybe I'll show you later," she said. "I'm maybe gonna move around a lot so I've just done the kind of packing where you just don't have to unpack your suitcase."

We can't wait to see what Trinny will be wearing during her Iceland trip - how about a Closet Confessions Goes Abroad?

