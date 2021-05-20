Kate Garraway floors fans in fitted pencil skirt and sheer blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway just put together the most glamorous desk-to-daywear ensemble – and fans are obsessed. Helming Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the presenter stepped out in a semi-sheer leopard print blouse by La Redoute, tucking her top into a fitted pencil skirt from Marks & Spencer.

Kate looked so chic on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain

Nailing business chic, Kate polished off her outfit with metallic silver stilettos and droplet earrings. Modelling her signature blonde blowdry, the mum-of-two showcased her natural beauty with subdued makeup, combining a soft taupe eyeshadow with rosy blusher and a pale nude lip gloss.

Leopard Print Blouse, £52, La Redoute

Feeling inspired? You can shop Kate's exact blouse for £52 on La Redoute. Adorned in a pastel blue leopard print, this fun and floaty style is accentuated with a ruffled crew neck and stunning tassel trims. Giving off major boho vibes, coordinate your new go-to top with a pencil skirt and heels for the office or opt for high waisted jeans and box-fresh trainers for an effortlessly cool feel.

As for Kate's skirt, while it's unfortunately a past-season buy, you can still recreate her look with these high street alternatives.

Cream Pencil Skirt, £19.99, H&M

H&M is selling a similar design, available in a cream shade, for £19.99. Made from a viscose blend, eco-conscious shoppers will be glad to know that the polyester content of the skirt has been recycled. Uber flattering thanks to its high waist and subtle slit at the back of the hem, it's a great wardrobe staple for anyone heading into the office this summer.

Faux Leather Skirt, £59.25, Karen Millen

We're also loving Karen Millen's version, which has been reduced from £79 to £59.25 in the sale. Crafted from faux leather, the exposed stitched panels add a luxurious finish while the ultra-high waist creates an uber flattering silhouette.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Garraway celebrates her 54th birthday

Kate's on-screen outfits are always a big hit with fans and it's all thanks to GMB's resident stylist, Debbie Harper. Dressing both Kate and her co-stars for Thursday's episode, Debbie chose another printed ensemble for the lovely Ranvir Singh, who wore a floral maxi dress from Phase Eight as well as Marks & Spencer trainers.

