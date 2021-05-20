Kim Kardashian’s sizzling new SKIMS collection turns up the heat for summer 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS empire keeps growing, and her latest collection is the brand’s hottest one yet.

SKIMS new Wet Jersey collection dropped Wednesday - and it features six sexy styles in four colorways: Cocoa, Sienna, Ochre, and Copper. The sleek, statement-making collection includes some of the brand’s signature pieces: the triangle bralette, scoop bralette, high-waist brief, cut-out bodysuit, dipped thong, and tank bodysuit.

The SKIMS Wet Jersey bodysuits are Kim's fave pieces in the collection

The looks are constructed with stretchy, high sheen fabric that gives them a “wet” look, and they’re the perfect essentials for the upcoming hot girl summer.

The bodysuits, for example, are two of our favorite pieces in the collection, and because of the fabric, they could double as swimsuits (a la Olivia Culpo’s SKIMS bra and panty-turned swimsuit moment during her last vacation).

The high-shine fabric of the pieces make them perfect for lounging by the pool

The collection comes in sizes XXS-4X to fit a wide range of body types per usual, and we tracked down our favorite pieces from it on SKIMS.

Wet Jersey Cut-Out Bodysuit, $78, SKIMS

Wet Jersey Triangle Bralette, $42, SKIMS

SHOP NOW

Wet Jersey Scoop Bralette, $42, SKIMS

SHOP NOW

Wet Jersey High Waisted Brief, $28, SKIMS

SHOP NOW

Wet Jersey Tank Bodysuit, $78, SKIMS

SHOP NOW

As for Kim’s favorite piece, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told a fan via Twitter “the bodysuits are the best!!” when she was asked which piece she would recommend from the Wet Jersey collection. Her favorite color in the bodysuits? Sienna.

Just a couple of weeks before SKIMS’ Wet collection drop, the brand launched a new PJ Sleep collection that we’re obsessed with too. It consists of ultra-cozy styles created with a super soft fabric that SKIMS claims is “better than cashmere”.

SKIMS new PJ Sleep collection looks so cozy!

There are seven new styles in that collection: The PJ sleep bralette, Henley dress, robe, tank, short, pant, and sleep shirt, and you can get them in four colorways - sedona, desert, deep sea, and onyx.

The styles are available in sizes XXS-4X.

