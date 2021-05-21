Ranvir Singh's £22 Marks & Spencer trainers were a GMB surprise

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh looked beautiful on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain, as usual! We're loving her casual choice of shoe, too.

The star joined Kate Garraway on the show, wearing a chic Phase Eight midaxi dress and surprising by adding a pair of Marks & Spencer trainers instead of her usual heels.

Ranvir's dress is in the sale at Phase Eight, costing £79.20 reduced from £99, while her M&S sneakers cost just £22.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Behind-the-scenes at Ranvir's shoot with HELLO!

Dressed as always by ITV stylist Debbie Harper, Ranvir's fans were quick to comment on her outfit after a snap of the look was posted on Instagram by Debbie.

Ranvir wore a Phase Eight dress and M&S trainers

"Looking fab in your dress and trainers combo!! Effortless," one wrote, with another adding: "And you said you don't do dresses and training shoes.... Wow, rocking it lady!!"

White trainers, £22.50, M&S

Another commented: "Gorgeous, love the dress and trainer combo."

It's true, the likes of Kate, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins usually stick to high-heeled pumps to host the news shoe, so Ranvir's low-key choice is quite the change - and we bet she was ultra comfy!

Floral dress, £79.20, Phase Eight

The presenter has been wowing viewers with her glamorous choices lately, with many commenting on how confident and radiant she looks.

On Wednesday, she looked gorgeous in a leopard-print jumpsuit from one of her favourite brands Bombshell HQ, teamed with a metallic pair of wedge heels - joining some fellow Strictly stars to film a special episode of The Hit List.

Looking lovely in leopard

"Having a little fun @bbc in #Glasgow today! Let's hope @rochellehumes and @marvinhumes are feeling generous @thehitlistshow #namethattune #strictlyspecial... Also @bombshellhq delivering on the threads once again," she captioned her Instagram post.

Plenty of her famous friends were quick to react to her outfit, with Laura Tobin sharing some fire emojis, and Strictly pro Johannes Radebe writing: "You look gorgeous." We have to agree!

