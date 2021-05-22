Michelle Keegan's stunning party bag has Kate Middleton vibes – and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Every girl needs a go-to party bag, and Michelle Keegan has just the thing! Turns out the Brassic star is a big fan of Aspinal of London, which also happens to be one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite labels, and Michelle's black studded clutch is on sale.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan shows off stunning figure in skintight nude dress

The Trunk Bag, was £595 NOW £357, Aspinal of London

Reduced from £595 to £357, Michelle's pick is 'The Trunk' bag, which also comes in a variety of other colours. Inspired by the most majestic and noble animal, the lion, this must-have accessory is crafted from croc print Italian calf leather and adorned with opulent black velvet, resplendent stud detailing and an embellished gold lion.

READ: Michelle Keegan just rocked a giant scrunchie, and now we need one immediately

Michelle first wore her Aspinal of London bag in 2019

Michelle first wore it in 2019 while on a night out with her best friend, Katie. Taking to Instagram to share snaps of their outfits, the actress looked picture perfect in a short, black tuxedo dress which she layered with a waist-cinching chain belt.

Polishing off her ensemble with spotty tights, matching stilettos, and of course her Aspinal of London bag, Michelle wore her brunette tresses down in voluminous waves.

MORE: Michelle Keegan shows how to work the double denim look

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Michelle Keegan celebrates new Very collection in skintight dress

The actress has long been considered a fashion icon, and she's recently launched her 2021 summer collection with online retailer, Very. Celebrating the news, Michelle donned a skintight, cream midi dress on Thursday before heading out for drinks with the brand's PR team.

Accessorising her fitted frock with nude strappy heels and a delicate gold necklace, she posted a video of her full ensemble on Instagram. Looking lovelier than ever while strutting her stuff in a marble bathroom, Michelle wrote:

"What a gorgeous day launching my new summer collection…Thank you to all the lovely ladies who joined me for cocktails & food, it feels sooo good to be out and about catching up with everyone, it really is the little things #ad #veryuk #veryprteam."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.