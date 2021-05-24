Amanda Holden's tweed pencil skirt is the fanciest you'll ever see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden braved the rain as she left the Heart FM studios on Monday morning, looking as chic as ever despite the dismal weather

The 50-year-old rocked a white blouse, teamed with a blue and yellow tweed pencil skirt from high street favourite Karen Millen, which had a fun and flirty ruffle hem. How cute? She added a stunning baby blue dress coat by Ted Baker and carried a coordinating Louis Vuitton bag and added sky blue high heels. It's safe to say the TV star was looking blue-ti-ful, right?

Her double-breasted Ted Baker coat is perfect for colder days. It's oversized for statement style and comfort, with bold statement buttons which gives a really luxe feel. It's priced at £369 and is selling fast, so be quick if you wish to invest.

Amanda was a vision in blue

It's been a busy weekend for the mother-of-two; she made a surprise appearance at the Eurovision song contest on Saturday night, presenting the UK's points on the singing contest. As ever, she totally stole the show wearing a show-stopping dress by Ziad Nakad couture.

Signature Italian Fringed Tweed Pencil Skirt, £149, Karen Millen

It was adorned with ostrich feathers and hand-embroidered crystals. The sheer design showed a glimpse of Amanda's svelte figure and endlessly long legs beneath the sparkles.

Double Breasted Longline Coat, £369, Ted Baker

Fans flocked to Instagram to shower her bedazzling look with praise. One follower wrote: "You look totally amazing. Love you", whilst another remarked: "WOWWW you look absolutely gorgeous."

A third fan wrote: "So happy to see you wearing a Lebanese designer dress. Looking stunning as always!".

Beauty wise, the ITV favourite wore her blonde locks in a simple up-do with loose tendrils and a stunning glowy makeup look created by MUA Louis Mariette.

