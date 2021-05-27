Ciara’s classic Coach bag is a total summer staple - and it’s 25% off 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Call us a little obsessed. We’ve been swooning over Ciara’s Coach Ergo bag for months. It’s the perfect summer staple and we haven’t seen it on sale...until now.

Coach’s Memorial Day sale has finally arrived and the sleek leather Ergo Shoulder bag is in it for $346.50, marked down from $495. That’s 25% off of the original price and a price you can’t miss, especially if you’ve had your eyes on it too.

Ciara's Coach Ergo Bag markdown is just one of the brand's incredible holiday weekend deals

The reimagined hobo handbag features a streamlined design (you can wear it with so many things) and a wide adjustable strap that sits comfortably on your shoulder.

The bag comes in three colors: natural (the color Ciara is rocking), black, and green, so there’s a hue for every fashionista’s taste. And that's just one of the many deals in the sale, which has handbags and more up to 50% off.

We tracked down Ciara's bag, as well as two other bags we love. Coach's red Field Tote is a summer statement-maker with its bright hue and is a great carryall for the season. It's been marked down 30%, and we also have a thing for the Tabby Top Handle, which has a sale price of $276.50.

The Tabby bag comes in black, chalk, and taupe.

Coach Ergo Shoulder Bag, $346.50, Coach

Coach Field Tote In Colorblock With Coach Badge, $385, Coach

Coach Tabby Top Handle Bag, $276.50, Coach

We first spotted Ciara with the bag in an adorable Coach campaign photo, in which she struck a pose with her three children in a denim Coach dress (that is almost sold out) and Coach monogram sneakers.

“Singer-songwriter #Ciara has learned to appreciate the little things about motherhood. Her message to her children Future, Sienna and Win: “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Coach captioned the post when they shared the photo on Instagram.

Ciara went on to sit down with Gwyneth Paltrow for an episode of Coach Conversations and chatted with W Magazine about the experience.

Ciara and Gwyneth Paltrow chatted about Motherhood in Coach's Coach Conversations series

“As parents, your job is never-ending,” the Level Up songstress told the magazine. “It can be mentally challenging for any mom, no matter how great you are, no matter how awesome your kids are,” she said. “Something that I enjoyed in our conversation was encouraging moms to know that the imperfect moments are actually a part of the perfect process of motherhood. It’s okay to have the not-so-pretty days in parenting and in motherhood; it’s important to remind every mom about that.”

“And sometimes you’ve got to just take a deep breath,” she added. “When the days are hectic, I just literally take a deep breath. I take a pause before responding to my kids. Ten times out of 10, you make it through the day.”

And somehow Ciara always manages to do it in style.

