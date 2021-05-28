Adore Amanda Holden’s Aspinal bag? It's on sale – go, go, go!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has a handbag collection we can only dream of, but thank your lucky stars as some of her most treasured bags are in the big 50% off Aspinal London sale. Perfect payday timing!

Amanda's often spotted out and about in London or post her Britain's Got Talent judging gig with her coveted Aspinal bags – the London tote, a roomy leather beauty, being one of her favourites. And the good news? It's one of many bags on sale.

London tote bag, was £650, NOW £455, Aspinal

Amanda regularly steps out with her trusty tote

Amanda loves the bag so much she has it in a rainbow of colours, including the soft croc brown. We love the cornflower blue to brighten up our wardrobes.

London tote bag in cornflower pebble, was £650, NOW £455, Aspinal

The Aspinal Marylebone design, another of Amanda's MVPs, is reduced too. Amanda has the midi version, but we're so here for the mini (isn't everything cuter when mini?), in the most delicious shade of yellow.

Mini Marylebone tote, was £650, NOW £325, Aspinal

Amanda matches her Aspinal Mayfair to her tonal outfit like a pro

Much like Duchess Kate, Amanda's the proud owner of a number of Aspinal Mayfair bags. You can even find some of these in the Aspinal sale, but it's the clutch version that we're snapping up for summer; roomy enough for a face mask and hand sanitiser without being bulky, it comes with a chic gold chain strap. Our kind of bag!

Mayfair clutch, was £295, NOW £207, Aspinal

We don't think either Amanda or Kate Middleton will be able to resist the Margot bag either, in dreamy tea rose – we definitely can't.

Margot bag, was £495, NOW £297, Aspinal

We can't help thinking the Camera bag was made for Amanda, with an embossed 'A' emblazoned across the front.

Camera 'A' bag, was £275, NOW £137.50, Aspinal

There's plenty of smaller leather goods reduced too, including the super chic zipped coin and card purse…

Zipped coin and card holder, was £75, NOW £45, Aspinal

Or the slim card holder for the hands-free kind of girl - it'll fit all of your cards in, credit or loyalty, nicely.

Slim card holder, was £65, NOW £39, Aspinal

Make like Amanda and bulk out your bag collection, pronto!

