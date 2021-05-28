We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rounding off the week in style, Jane Moore just stepped out in the most elegant jumpsuit – and fans are swooning. Returning to the Loose Women panel on Friday, the presenter donned a blush pink one piece by Marks & Spencer, polishing off her ensemble with silver jewellery and nude heels from Office.

Jane posted a photo of her gorgeous jumpsuit on Instagram

A picture of poise, Jane's signature blonde bob had been curled to perfection while her makeup was kept natural and dewy, complimenting the neutral hues of her jumpsuit.

As she dusted her eyes in a glittery brown shadow complete with a hint of blusher and a high-shine nude lipgloss, Jane looked absolutely stunning – this might even be her best look yet!

Blush Jumpsuit, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

Feeling inspired? Us too, and you can shop Jane's jumpsuit for an affordable £49.50. Nodding to the classic tuxedo, this wide-leg style features short sleeves, a wrap front and a collared neckline. An easy-to-wear staple, it can be dressed up with nude heels and a coordinating clutch or dressed down with crisp white trainers for an effortless feel. Plus, it also comes in black – why not get both!

Sharing a snap of her latest look on Instagram, Jane wrote:

"What is that orange thing in the sky? It's been a while...let's hope it sticks around for the bank holiday weekend. Today's @loosewomen outfit is a pale pink jumpsuit (with pockets) from @marksandspencer and @office heels. Have a wonderful bank holiday weekend everyone and enjoy that orange thing for as long as it lasts! @mothershoppers @donnamaylondon."

Sparking a huge reaction from fans, Jane's outfit is clearly a winner – and we can already see it flying off of the virtual shelves.

"Gorgeous jumpsuit Jane, very flattering you look so beautiful and elegant," wrote one. "Beautiful lady, looking stunning and very summery," added another.

