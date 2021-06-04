We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lisa Snowdon always looks gorgeous to presents her regular fashion segments on This Morning, and her latest look was a winner with fans!

The star shopped the new M&S X Ghost collection for her "dreamy" dress, which features puff sleeves, a pretty tiered skirt and a ditsy blue floral print.

She captioned her smiling photo: "Dreamy dress for today's show!! For all those asking it's from the new @ghostfashion @marksandspencer collaboration, which has just launched today! Shoes @asos. Thank you @amberstyledit for this look and an epic show!!!"

Lisa looked beautiful in her M&S dress

Lisa also posted a close-up shot in the beautiful dress, adding: "My life in the London sunshine. Outfit tagged."

Ditsy Floral Dress, £69, M&S X Ghost

We're not surprised fans were so in love with the midi, which costs £69 at Marks and Spencer.

"Omg the dress is gorgeous and so are you," one commented, with another adding: "You look beautiful Lisa - I love that dress! Might have to treat myself."

Sandals, £25, ASOS

The presenter teamed her look with a pair of affordable ASOS sandals, too - the toe-post styles cost just £25 to shop, though some sizes have already sold out.

As well as a love of fashion, Lisa also has an interest in all things homes and interiors - and recently spoke to HELLO! about her plans for her dream property with her fiancé George.



Lisa is planning to move with her fiancé George

She said: "We've got this itch we want to scratch where we want to build something! We are looking a property with a bit of land - or several properties with a bit of land - so we can build something. We've both got some great ideas and I feel like we are ready for a project - even though it will be a big project!"

"It might be Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire or Norfolk or Suffolk - we are open to locations. But we do love where we live at the moment as it's a great location, but it depends on what we find," she said. Exciting times ahead!

