Lisa Snowdon's M&S x Ghost dress is such a beauty

The This Morning star wowed fans with her look

Fiona Ward

Lisa Snowdon always looks gorgeous to presents her regular fashion segments on This Morning, and her latest look was a winner with fans!

The star shopped the new M&S X Ghost collection for her "dreamy" dress, which features puff sleeves, a pretty tiered skirt and a ditsy blue floral print.

She captioned her smiling photo: "Dreamy dress for today's show!! For all those asking it's from the new @ghostfashion @marksandspencer collaboration, which has just launched today! Shoes @asos. Thank you @amberstyledit for this look and an epic show!!!"

lisa-snowdon-dress

Lisa looked beautiful in her M&S dress

Lisa also posted a close-up shot in the beautiful dress, adding: "My life in the London sunshine. Outfit tagged."

marks-spencer-dress

Ditsy Floral Dress, £69, M&S X Ghost

SHOP NOW

We're not surprised fans were so in love with the midi, which costs £69 at Marks and Spencer. 

"Omg the dress is gorgeous and so are you," one commented, with another adding: "You look beautiful Lisa - I love that dress! Might have to treat myself."

asos-heels

Sandals, £25, ASOS

SHOP NOW

The presenter teamed her look with a pair of affordable ASOS sandals, too - the toe-post styles cost just £25 to shop, though some sizes have already sold out.

As well as a love of fashion, Lisa also has an interest in all things homes and interiors - and recently spoke to HELLO! about her plans for her dream property with her fiancé George.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon)


Lisa is planning to move with her fiancé George

She said: "We've got this itch we want to scratch where we want to build something! We are looking a property with a bit of land - or several properties with a bit of land - so we can build something. We've both got some great ideas and I feel like we are ready for a project - even though it will be a big project!"

"It might be Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire or Norfolk or Suffolk - we are open to locations. But we do love where we live at the moment as it's a great location, but it depends on what we find," she said. Exciting times ahead!

