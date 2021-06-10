Millie Mackintosh sends fans wild in bold pink summer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Millie Mackintosh's summer wardrobe is seriously dreamy – and we want it all. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Made in Chelsea star showcased her new favourite dresses from Oasis, and her bold pink midi has fans swooning.

RELATED: Millie Mackintosh reveals daughter Sienna has reached adorable milestone

Millie modelled a number of gorgeous summer dresses from Oasis

Posing outdoors in a number of stunning outfits, Millie first donned a sunshine yellow number followed by a floral patchwork frock and finally her show-stopping pink dress. Captioning the video, she wrote:

"#AD Hello Sunshine! I've been craving lighter evenings and warm weather days for so long, I'm so happy that they're finally here! For me Summer means being a little spontaneous and always ready for a picnic in the park, a catch up with friends or a last minute date night. It's always good to be staycation ready and have some steady go to options to hand for anything that may pop up.

@oasisfashion have a collection of perfect day to night dresses and if you love loose airy fabrics, feminine silhouettes and bold colourful prints like me then your summer wardrobe is ready and waiting, you just need to make the plans! Let me know which is your favourite #OasisLoves #summerlove."

READ: Michelle Keegan shows off stunning figure in thigh-split dress

Pink Linen Midi Dress, £44, Oasis

Reduced to £44, Millie's puff-sleeved style also comes in a number of other colours, including lilac, turquoise, orange and rust. Uber flattering, it's crafted with a sweetheart neckline, flared sleeves and an A-line skirt.

MORE: Millie Mackintosh rocks flirty deep V-neck dress for romantic date night

Yellow Broderie Dress, £55.20, Oasis

As for her other dresses, Millie's broderie tea dress costs £55.20. The perfect picnic outfit, take a leaf out of Millie's book and accessorise with a trusty tote bag and nude heeled sandals.

Patchwork Ditsy Twist Front Midi Dress, £52, Oasis

Sure to make a statement, Millie also loves Oasis' ditsy patchwork design. Retailing at £52, we're obsessed with the gorgeous open back. Not sure how to style it? Add cat-eye sunglasses, box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag for an effortlessly cool feel.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.