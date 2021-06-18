Radiant Kate Garraway is golden and gorgeous in her bold orange dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway took to the Good Morning Britain desk once again on Friday, looking beautiful in a bold orange dress from Karen Millen.

With a flattering waist-cinching belt, button-up collar and and pretty A-line skirt, we can see why the presenter fell in love with it.

She teamed it with nude heels, natural makeup and sunkissed skin - and wore her signature blonde bob in a straight and sleek style. Her stylist Debbie Harper shared a shot of the look to her Instagram Story, which no doubt had fans sending their compliments!

Kate looked gorgeous in her orange dress

Sadly, it appears that Kate's dress is a past season piece from Karen Millen, though there are a number of summery dresses in the same orange shade available from the brand.

During Friday's show, the star gave fans an update on how she's feeling as her husband Derek Draper continues to suffer with long COVID symptoms.

"There has been this landmark study into long COVID," she shared. "I know I have personal reasons to look into long COVID in great detail. What they've highlighted, and what I've been saying, is that we are facing another pandemic of the suffering of long COVID of which the symptoms are still unclear.

"We know that thousands if not millions have some of the symptoms, but don't know the full extent."

Kate and husband Derek

Kate and her family's world were turned upside down when Derek, 53, was admitted to hospital in March 2020. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped after he contracted the virus. Now home, medics are unsure as to whether Derek will make a full recovery.

She added: "Part of the report says poor access to treatment is causing big problems. I can only imagine that'll get worse as pressure on the NHS is already so great, then with pressure dealing with new cases, how on earth can it be expected to help an emerging situation of long COVID."

