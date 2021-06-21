Helen Flanagan glams up for date night - rocking a ASOS floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan looked sensational on Saturday night wearing a dazzling high street mini dress from ASOS. The £65 design had puff sleeves, an all over white and blue floral design, a thigh skimming hem and a tight fitting bodice. Swish!

The dazzling number is currently in stock online in sizes 4-16 should you wish to invest. Result! The glam actress added pink high heel shoes and a stunning white Chanel bag which she wore cross body. Her blonde hair was teased into a curled style and her makeup was glossy and glowing.

Helen was on a date night with Scott, who she shares her three children with. The actress gave birth to her first son, Charlie, in March and also has two daughters, Matilda and Delila.

Recently, we discovered one of Helen's fashion tips for breastfeeding mums and it's seriously clever. The mother-of-three often wears frocks with low-cut backs from swish brand Never Fully Dressed and we've noticed she has been wearing them back to front, meaning she is able to breastfeed with ease due to the low cut. Genius! Plus, it gives you more ways to wear your ensemble, which is always good.

The star has a whopping one million followers on Instagram and regilary shares snapshots of her latest looks - as well as her gorgeous children.

Last week the blonde beauty pulled at our heartstrings last week when she uploaded the most adorable snap of her and her children wearing matching striped pyjamas. The ITV favourite looked as happy as can be as she sat in bed with her three gorgeous kids, all smiling at the camera as they showed off their matching sets.

The adorable pyjamas were from sister-run company Bourn Sisters, founded by influencer Hattie Bourn and her sister Mallory. Cute!

