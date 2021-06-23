Lorraine Kelly sends fans wild in the dreamiest M&S dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A vision in pink, Lorraine Kelly just donned the dreamiest dress to helm her namesake show – and fans are in love. Turning to the high street on Wednesday, the presenter stepped out in a gorgeous floral frock from one of her go-to brands – Marks & Spencer.

RELATED: Love Lorraine Kelly's rattan garden furniture? This Amazon Prime Day lookalike is £280 off

Lorraine posted a stylish snap of her M&S dress on Instagram

Brightening up our screens, Lorraine teamed her pastel midi with nude heels and her favourite heart charm necklace. Rocking her signature brunette bob, the TV star kept her makeup subdued and natural, coordinating with a brown smokey eye, rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss – so glam.

READ: Lorraine Kelly brings special friend to Euros 2020 match

Floral V-neck Dress, £89, Marks & Spencer

Obsessed with her latest look? Us too, and you can shop it for £89. Feminine and flirty, this vibrant tea dress is part of the M&S X GHOST collection, and it's been crafted from elegant georgette fabric. Uber flattering thanks to its waist-cinching tie belt, the floaty angel sleeves and contrasting hem add a playful touch that's perfect for summer.

An ideal picnic dress, team this pretty pink number with slide-on sandals and a raffia bag at the weekends. Getting dolled up for date night? You can never go wrong with heels, droplet earrings and a matching clutch bag.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly sends fans wild in the most elegant dress – and it's on sale

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Best of Lorraine Kelly's Looks

Sparking a reaction from fans, since posting a snap of her outfit on Instagram, Lorraine has already received a number of glowing compliments. "Very cool, summer-ready dress. All in all, looking fabulous as always," wrote one. "This dress is gorgeous," added another.

Lorraine's on-screen wardrobe is a thing of beauty, and she recently had fans keen to shop her vibrant purple style from Phase Eight. Turning heads in a pleated midi, the mum-of-one wowed in the 'Iris' dress last week, completing her ensemble with nude suede stilettos.

Reduced to £75 in the sale, it's already flying off of the virtual shelves! Fitted with semi-sheer blouson sleeves and a versatile neckline, we'd recommend acting fast before it sells out completely.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.