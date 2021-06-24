Amy Robach's figure-hugging Zara dress is now 30% off The GMA star looked gorgeous

Amy Robach pulled off another show-stopping look this week, rocking a gorgeous figure-hugging black dress from Zara – and it's now in the sale!

The GMA star won rave reviews for her sleeveless midi frock, which features a lapel collar, side flap pockets and front button closure.

Amy teamed her fitted dress with a pair of patent black sky-high heels, a chunky gold necklace by Jane Winchester Paradis, and delicate drop earrings by Accessory Concierge.

Her stylist, jls_style, shared a split photo of Amy on Instagram, one of which showed her flashing plenty of leg.

Fans of the TV star were blown away by her chic ensemble, with one writing: "Wow! The best dress by far girl, makes your legs really stand out." A second gushed: "My god!!! Dear Lord Jesus!!! What an absolute hottie!! Those stems!!"

A third added: "Absolutely stunningly gorgeous lady. Beautiful hair, very elegant."

Amy's dress is selling fast in the Zara sale

Considering Amy's dress is such a hit, fans will be pleased to know that it's currently in the Zara sale for 30 per cent off, reduced from $69.99 to $45.99.

But you need to be quick if you want to get your hands on it because it's selling fast!

Amy is a big fan of Zara. In May, she looked like a ray of sunshine rocking an eye-catching matching orange ensemble from the brand.

Amy is a huge fan of Zara

The TV star displayed her insanely toned arms in the Spanish retailer's 'Crop Halter Top', which features a high round neckline, and her trim waist in their high-waisted fitted midi skirt, which is also 30 per cent off.

Back in April, she wowed viewers in a gorgeous yellow knit mini dress – now 35 per cent off – which she teamed with a killer pair of suede heels by Alexandre Birman.

Featuring a round neck and short sleeves, Amy's figure-hugging frock displayed her athletic figure to perfection as she lit up the set in her bright ensemble. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

