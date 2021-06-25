Holly Willoughby rocks M&S florals and laidback sandals in candid snap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has modelled another of her favourite pieces from Marks and Spencer, and boy, it's a beauty!

The star looked beautiful in a new photo shared by the British brand on Instagram, which saw her looking away from the camera and sweetly playing with her wedding rings.

"This season, we're falling for florals @hollywilloughby," the post was captioned - prompting plenty of comments from shoppers who are also in love with the blue floaty dress.

Holly looked gorgeous in her latest M&S frock

"I bought this dress last week and it fits like a dream and is so light… I love it!" one wrote, while another added: "Stunning dress! I had an email to say they're back in stock and ordered already. I can't wait to wear it."

Holly's pretty frock features flattering puff sleeves and an A-line skirt, with a body-skimming fit that nips in at the waist. Costing £39.50, we're not surprised it's so popular with M&S fans.

Floral dress, £39.50, M&S

Holly has even revealed that the dress is her favourite silhouette from the store, telling her social media fans recently: "Erm… can someone have a word with the weather please!!! To brighten up your day, @marksandspencer have released one of my favourite dresses in 4 new prints… it's the easiest go to dress come rain or shine!"

Sandals, £29.50, M&S

Meanwhile, the presenter's slip-on sandals cost just £29.50 and are still available to shop in all sizes. One fan also commented on Instagram: "I bought these sandals yesterday! So, so comfy!"

Holly has been showcasing lots of her favourite looks from the British brand lately, also sporting a polka-dot number earlier in June, which quickly sold out in a number of sizes. We wouldn't be surprised if her latest pick flies off the virtual shelves, too...

