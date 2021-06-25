﻿
holly-willoughby

Holly Willoughby rocks M&S florals and laidback sandals in candid snap

She's shared her latest favourite frock...

Fiona Ward

Holly Willoughby has modelled another of her favourite pieces from Marks and Spencer, and boy, it's a beauty!

The star looked beautiful in a new photo shared by the British brand on Instagram, which saw her looking away from the camera and sweetly playing with her wedding rings.

"This season, we're falling for florals @hollywilloughby," the post was captioned - prompting plenty of comments from shoppers who are also in love with the blue floaty dress.

holly-marks-spencer

Holly looked gorgeous in her latest M&S frock

"I bought this dress last week and it fits like a dream and is so light… I love it!" one wrote, while another added: "Stunning dress! I had an email to say they're back in stock and ordered already. I can't wait to wear it."

Holly Willoughby's five fashion rules

Holly's pretty frock features flattering puff sleeves and an A-line skirt, with a body-skimming fit that nips in at the waist. Costing £39.50, we're not surprised it's so popular with M&S fans.

marks-spencer-dress

Floral dress, £39.50, M&S

Holly has even revealed that the dress is her favourite silhouette from the store, telling her social media fans recently: "Erm… can someone have a word with the weather please!!! To brighten up your day, @marksandspencer have released one of my favourite dresses in 4 new prints… it's the easiest go to dress come rain or shine!"

sandals

Sandals, £29.50, M&S

Meanwhile, the presenter's slip-on sandals cost just £29.50 and are still available to shop in all sizes. One fan also commented on Instagram: "I bought these sandals yesterday! So, so comfy!"

Holly has been showcasing lots of her favourite looks from the British brand lately, also sporting a polka-dot number earlier in June, which quickly sold out in a number of sizes. We wouldn't be surprised if her latest pick flies off the virtual shelves, too...

