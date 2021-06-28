Amanda Holden and Jane Moore wore the same dress and no-one noticed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Friday, the gorgeous Jane Moore lit up the screens on Loose Women, wearing a dazzling rainbow dress from L.K.Bennett. Known as the 'Holzer' dress, the striped creation is part of the brand's Royal Ascot x L.K.B collection and we think you will agree, it's just stunning!

The long midi frock features a vintage-inspired stripe print in pastel hues and is crafted from pure silk. It comes complete with short sleeves, subtle pleating at the shoulders, a V-neckline, oversized pearl buttons and a long floaty cut. It's priced at £395 and currently all sizes are in stock. Wahoo!

Jane shared a video of her sporting the dress on her Instagram page and said: "All together now…”It may be winter outside, but in my heart it’s spring" It’s Love Unlimited in the @loosewomen studio with @lindarobson58 @kayeadamsofficial and @1judilove Rainbow floaty frock is from @lkbennettlondon and shoes from @officeshoes Have a great weekend everyone and don’t get too wet!!"

Fans took to the comments section and showered the blonde beauty with praise. One follower wrote: "Adore this dress!" Another added: "Absolutely love that dress!"

Jane Moore dazzled in her striped dress on Loose Women

It's not just Jane who has impeccable taste, the lovely Amanda Holden also wore this dress recently too.

Amanda Holden wore the same dress two weeks ago

The Heart Radio presenter looked amazing in the bold number, which she styled with a matching headband and a pair of red strappy heels and finished off the look with some simple gold jewellery, making sure to keep all eyes on the fabulous frock.

Holzer Candy Stripe Silk Midi Dress, £395, L.K.Bennett

L.K.Bennett is clearly the talk of the high street right now! Earlier this month, the Duchess of Cambridge chose the brand to mark the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate wore the 'Dee' dress, also from the Ascot collection, which has also been worn by the likes of Charlotte Hawkins. Love!

