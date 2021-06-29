Andrea McLean's staycation T-shirt is finally back in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Have you been on your staycation yet? If the answer is 'not yet!', well you're in luck because this 'Staycation' T-shirt from Whistles is back in stock - finally. The £45 tee can be seen on the gorgeous Andrea McLean in her HELLO! video, where she unveils her favourite high-street finds for a staycation.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Andrea McLean reveal what's in her staycation luggage

The former Loose Women star loves the grey tee, which is 100% cotton, and we think it's ideal for your mini-break. Whether you're off to the seaside or sipping on a glass of fizz in a vibrant city, this will be a summer staple. Hopefully, next year Whistles could do a T-shirt that says 'Long-distance travel' to match our travel plans - fingers crossed!

Whistles Staycation T-shirt, £45, John Lewis

You could wear this summery tee with jeans, denim shirts, a pair of linen trousers, or you could rock it with a denim skirt just like Andrea.

Andrea is a big fan of the casual look for a staycation. Just look at her here in this incredible ensemble...

Cardigan, £68.60, The White Company

She's teaming her casual Warehouse khaki denim shorts with a longline cardigan - the exact one she's wearing is from The White Company which is a brand known for its simple - but chic - designs. It's currently selling at 30% off so you'd be crazy to miss out.

Andrea's other staycation must-haves include a denim dress from Boden and a stunning nautical dress from Jigsaw that's down from £165 to £132. Such a steal!

You'll have to act fast though because this dress is selling like hot cakes...

Nautical linen dress, £132, Jigsaw

Talking of cakes, all this talk about a staycation makes me want a cream tea during an idyllic coastal getaway. If you're inspired by Andrea's staycation edit, check out what else you need to pack for a staycation to the seaside. Enjoy!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.