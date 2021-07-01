Loved Kim Murray's pink Burberry trench at Wimbledon? M&S has a £69 lookalike 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Murray always brings her A-game at centre court when she watches husband Andy Murray take on his opponents, and on Wednesday she looked phenomenal in her floral top from & Other Stories and her pink Burberry trench coat which she wore when the temperature started to dip.

The Burberry trench coat is a hit with fashionistas, but at around £1000, it's a real investment purchase that's for sure. If you're not looking to spend a lot of money on a pink trench coat, perhaps you could look to the British high street. We've found the perfect lookalike of Kim's trench at Marks & Spencer.

Pink trench coat, £69, Marks & Spencer

The £69 dusted pink design is crafted with cotton and linen, with a relaxed fit and it's fully lined.

Judging from the reviews, a lot of happy shoppers decided to size down with their purchase as it comes fairly oversized. One delighted fan wrote: "This coat is perfection - colour is stunning and the way it drapes is lovely."

Kim Murray looking tense at Wimbledon 2021

If you're looking for a more structured fit, this Joules one is spot-on - and what's more, it's on sale.

Pink trench coat, £75.95, Joules

Perfect for country lanes and city streets, this coat has a cute little twist with a surprise print under the collar.

We have another sale find! This Arket pink trench coat is divine and a little brighter than Kim's. With sizes selling out fast you might want to get in there quick because at 50% off, it's a real steal.

Pink trench coat, £88, Arket

Which one will you decide on?

