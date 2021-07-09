Lisa Snowdon's angelic white lace dress wows This Morning fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lisa Snowdon always looks gorgeous for her presenting slots on This Morning, and this week was no different!

The star wowed in a pretty lace dress from Sézane for Thursday's installment of the morning show, cinching it in with a tan waist belt.

Sharing some beautiful smiling photos, she wrote: "Cotton dress of dreams @sezane...( belt is also @sezane)." She also tagged her stylist Amber Jackson and the rest of the This Morning team.

Lisa looked beautiful in her Sézane dress

Plenty of fans were in love with Lisa's look, with one writing: "You look so healthy and gorgeous," and another adding: "Thought this was beautiful on This Morning today."

WATCH: Holly apologises after mistake on This Morning

If you're loving Lisa's dress too, it's still available to shop at Sézane for £185 - and most sizes are still in stock.

The presenter often gets comments on how radiant she looks, and she's always willing to share her favourite health and beauty tips with fans.

SHOP SIMILAR: Cotton dress, £55, Marks & Spencer

Back in May, she revealed all about her favourite morning trick - singing the praises of dry body brushing for boosting circulation before showering.

Lisa also finishes her showers in the morning with a cold water rinse, and then uses her dry brush to work in a body oil to hydrate and tone the skin.



Lisa recommends dry body brushing for boosting circulation

The smiling star filmed the whole routine from her gorgeous white marble bathroom, wearing a navy and white striped bikini and with her dark hair pulled up in a topknot.

She prompted plenty of grateful comments from fans, with one writing: "Great tips Lisa. I LOVE body brushing. Definitely going to add the cold shower and oil brushing," and another adding: "Ordered mine - can't wait... you look stunning."

