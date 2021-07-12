Andrea McLean's £35 M&S blouse is a summer must-have

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Andrea McLean is back to share her favourite high street fashion picks of the week with HELLO!, and we're officially in love with every outfit.

The former Loose Women star has lots of gorgeous options to choose from for the latest instalment of High Street Hits, including a floaty new blouse from British staple Marks & Spencer.

READ MORE: Andrea McLean reveals the REAL reason she left Loose Women

According to Andrea, the top is "beautifully patterned", and "exactly right if you're making that transition during the summer months - from a hot, sweaty commute (which no-one enjoys!) into an office that has got the air conditioning cranked up to the max."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Andrea shares her gorgeous workwear outfits

Andrea has shared her favourite workwear picks for the latest episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits, which also include a chic Reiss shirt dress, a fun Warehouse mini costing just £38.35 and an ultra-comfy jumpsuit from Whistles.

READ: Andrea McLean reveals genius curve-enhancing fashion hack

Now lots of us are heading back to the office, the star's must-haves are sure to get you inspired to step back into your smarts - take a look at all her high street recommendations below...

Leaf print blouse, £35, Marks & Spencer

Shirt dress, £130, Reiss

Ruffle mini dress, £38.35, Warehouse

Jacket and trousers, from £69, Hobbs

Relaxed jumpsuit, £79, Whistles

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.