How gorgeous did Christine Lampard look on Tuesday morning? The stunning brunette featured on ITV's Lorraine - her first interview since she gave birth to her son Freddie in March - wearing a dazzling, shell-printed dress from Rixo.

READ: Frank and Christine Lampard stand out from the crowd with glamourous Wimbledon appearance

Christine's dress is known as the 'Selma Pearl Shell Mono Coral' and the print is giving us all the seaside feels. It features a V-neckline, closed back, long slim sleeves, A-line hip fit, no split and empire waistline. Lush! Costing £315, it's pretty pricey, but a lovely treat you could bring out each summer due to the classic fit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

If you're inspired by the mother-of-two and want some shell vibes in your life on a budget, Nasty Gal has this amazing crustacean printed dress for just £21.

READ: Christine Lampard leaves fans speechless as she shares rare family holiday photo

Despite Freddie arriving during lockdown, Christine said that her husband, former footballer Frank Lampard, was able to be there at the birth. She said: “Yes, we were very lucky. There were so many ladies through the early stages [of lockdown] that just didn’t have that chance… but we were very lucky. He wasn’t able to go to all the appointments leading up to it, but that’s fine, but he was there for the big day thankfully - I did need him!"

Christine looked beautiful in her Rixo dress

Reflecting on the past year, Christine said: “So many people have gone through such horrific times during the past year and certainly being pregnant in that time was unusual, you felt quite isolated and it was a bit lonely… and going to hospital appointments and having a baby is a positive thing, but you did have moment where you thought, ‘This is not ideal’ and you did feel for people that were struggling at that stage."

Selma Pearl Shell Mono Coral, £315, Rixo

MORE: Christine and Frank Lampard's £10m monochrome mansion is immaculate

Shell Print Satin Slip Midi Dress, £32, Nasty Gal

She added: "But we got through it and Frank was there, thankfully, on the big day and we got out of hospital relatively quickly and all doing well.”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.