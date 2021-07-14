We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford just stepped out in the dreamiest summer dress – and fans are in love. Returning to This Morning alongside her husband, Eammon Holmes on Wednesday, the presenter donned a pink floral frock by Marks & Spencer, teaming it with the sweetest silver jewellery set.

Looking as lovely as ever, Ruth modelled her signature, sleek bob and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a smokey brown shadow complete with a lick of mascara, she added soft, rosy blusher and a coordinating pink lip gloss – gorgeous!

Ruth's M&S dress is perfect for summer

Feeling inspired? You can shop Ruth's sundress for £39.50. Falling to an elegant midaxi-length, the thin tie belt and 3/4 length sleeves create an uber flattering silhouette that's both chic and comfortable. We can see it paired with either crisp white trainers or beaded sandals at the weekends.

Floral Round Neck Midaxi Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Ruth often turns to the high street for her outfits and earlier this week she rocked a cream blazer and coffee coloured trousers from Zara. Completing her ensemble with a white T-shirt by Kettlewell Colours and toffee heels from ASOS, Ruth certainly nailed business chic.

After sharing her outfit details on social media, she even received an outpouring of praise from fans. "Love it Ruth! Very sophisticated", wrote one while another gushed: "Love this look on you, Ruth".

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford stuns in Zara suit

This isn't the first time that the star has stunned fans in a high street suit, in fact just last month Ruth dazzled in a sunshine yellow co-ord from Marks & Spencer while hosting Loose Women. Embracing the warmer weather, the 61-year-old added a cream silk blouse and silver hooped earrings to her desk-to-daywear look.

Ruth loves an M&S buy and we can't wait to see what she wears next from the brand's summer collection.

