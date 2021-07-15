Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat The Canadian country singer had some exciting news to share online

Shania Twain has an incredible sense of style and never disappoints when it comes to her performance outfits.

And the Canadian country singer took her fans on a trip down memory lane this week after sharing footage from her iconic music video for her song, I Ain't No Quitter.

The footage had been remastered in HD on YouTube, and Shania shared a clip of it on her Instagram page.

In the video, the star looked incredible dressed in a black strapless dress, which she teamed with a red cowboy hat and statement silver earrings.

In another clip, Shania rocked another outfit – still wearing the red cowboy hat, but with a white tasseled jacket and stonewash jeans.

Shania Twain looked incredible in her iconic music video

In the caption, the award-winning singer wrote: "Grab your cowboy boots and get on the dance floor! The 'I Ain't No Quitter' music video is now remastered in HD! Watch on @youtube now (link in stories)."

The Canadian singer has had an exciting few months preparing for her Las Vegas residency. The star shared details in an upbeat Instagram post last week, alongside a collage of videos of herself from previous concerts.

The Canadian country singer has a great sense of style

She wrote: "Vegas, are you ready to have some more fun? I'm SO excited to be coming back to @zappostheater for my Let's Go! residency!! Tickets available now (link in bio)."

Shania opened up about her residency to People magazine recently and said it feels amazing to be getting back out there again.

"I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said.

"Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful."

Shania has a legion of fans around the world

The 55-year-old works hard in order to stay fit for her energetic shows and credits yoga, pilates, dancing and walking. She also maintains her youthful figure by following a plant-based diet.

"I don't eat meat, fish, or eggs," Shania told Las Vegas Weekly. "I was never a big meat eater, but I've got more energy now. I eat a lot of tofu, and I drink soy shakes with fruit every morning. I always have soybeans, black beans, or chickpeas for lunch or dinner."

