Ruth Langsford stuns fans in brightest M&S top – and it's only £15

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford has been serving up lots of summery looks during her time on This Morning alongside husband Eamonn Holmes, and Thursday's show was no exception.

The presenter stunned fans in a sunshine yellow top from Marks and Spencer, which she styled with a pair of white trousers and tan Carvela sandals.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford divides fans in coffee coloured Zara suit

Sharing the look with her million followers, Ruth wrote: "Bring me sunshine! Outfit for @thismorning today…Jumper and white trousers from @marksandspencer Tan sandals @carvela".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns fans in sunshine yellow top

Fans rushed to comment on the star's latest look, with one writing: "Wow Ruth you look amazing as always", while another said: "Really love your colour choices today!"

We couldn’t agree more, in fact we think Ruth's yellow tee is a summer must-have, and an absolute steal at only £15.

MORE: Ruth Langsford gets candid with fans in ultra-flattering activewear

The short-sleeved jumper features a flattering V-neck and is made from a soft-touch fabric, perfect for styling with shorts and trousers, or even throwing over dresses in the evening.

Relaxed jumper, £15, Marks and Spencer

Ruth finished off her bright ensemble with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, which were perched on top of her signature blonde bob.

The presenter is clearly a big fan of M&S, as on Wednesday she sported the dreamiest summer dress from the popular high street retailer.

Ruth teamed it with the sweetest silver jewellery set and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a smokey brown shadow complete with a lick of mascara, she added soft, rosy blusher and a coordinating pink lip gloss – gorgeous!

Ruth looked lovely in the floral frock

The 61-year-old isn’t afraid of wearing bright colours, and showed her love for yellow once again when she donned another classic M&S co-ord, consisting of a yellow blazer and wide-leg trousers.

Embracing the warmer weather, Ruth nailed business chic as she helmed the Loose Women panel. Polishing off her ensemble with a cream silk blouse and silver hooped earrings, the TV star modelled her signature blow-dried bob, as well as an equally summery makeup look.

We can't wait to see what Ruth wears next!

DISCOVER: This Morning's Ruth Langsford beams after hair transformation

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.