Stacey Solomon's stunning floral dress has a royal twist

Returning to the Loose Women panel on Friday, Stacey Solomon's fabulous floral dress featured a royal twist, and the Duchess of Cambridge would certainly approve. Layered with a statement contrasting collar – otherwise known as one of Kate Middleton's fashion trademarks – Stacey teamed her pastel smock dress with white summer-ready trainers and silver jewellery.

Stacey looked so glamorous on Friday

Looking lovelier than ever, she wore her fiery red hair down in loose curls and opted for her favourite makeup combo, a brown smokey eyeshadow teamed with long, voluminous lashes, a hint of bronzer and a warm nude lipstick – gorgeous!

She layered a floral dress with a detachable gingham collar

In love with her latest look? Stacey's exact dress is the 'Rochelle' from Nobody's Child, £35, and for £15 you can add her detachable collar.

Nobody's Child Rochelle Floral Dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

Apricot Checked Collar, £15, Nobody's Child

The TV star's on-screen wardrobe is seriously chic, and Stacey's long been a fan of the contrasting collar trend.

Donning the timeless accessory back in October 2020, she added a quirky touch to another of her outfits when she layered a bespoke embellished collar from Lola Alba Vintage over a mint green cardigan by Monki.

Stacey loves the statement collar trend

It seems Stacey shares her love of statement collars with Duchess Kate, who also owns a number of designer dresses fitted with them. One of our favourites is the navy Alessandra Rich frock which she wore during an exhibition at Bletchley Park, as well as her ravishing red Beulah London dress.

Princess Diana and Duchess Kate are fans of the contrasting collar trend

While Kate Middleton is most closely associated with the trend, Princess Diana was without a doubt the original royal influencer. Throughout the 1980s, she pioneered everything from the classic Peter Pan collar to frilly prairie and pie crust styles, particularly while pregnant with Prince William, and later, Prince Harry.

Stacey, who is currently expecting the arrival of a bouncing baby girl with Joe Swash, is also adding the accessory to her maternity wardrobe – and we can't wait to see what she wears next.

