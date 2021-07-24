We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has found the perfect pair of denim shorts for summer – and they're a bargain from her favourite British brand Marks and Spencer!

The This Morning star looked gorgeous in M&S' relaxed midi shorts, which feature a high-rise waist, classic five-pocket styling and rolled-up hems.

She teamed her "summer staple" with a romantic white blouse that had floral embroidery, pintuck detailing, subtle volume sleeves and a frill neckline.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals exciting news!

Posting a stunning photo of herself in the outfit on Instagram on Friday, Holly wrote: "Denim shorts are the summer staple I just can't get enough of. I've dressed my @marksandspencer ones up with this cute embroidered blouse … this blouse is one of my favourites!!!!"

Holly's new shorts are the 'Denim Boyfriend Shorts' and cost £25, while her top is the 'Pure Cotton Floral Regular Fit Blouse' which costs £29.50. Even better, both are still available to shop in most sizes - but hurry, as Holly's picks often sell out quickly.

Holly's denim shorts are an M&S steal

Fans were quick to compliment Holly on her summer style, with one writing; "Looking beautiful as always." A second said: "Love this summer outfit!" A third added: "Beautiful! Just ordered both."

Denim Boyfriend Short, £25, Marks & Spencer

It wasn't just her off-duty look that fans fell in love with on Friday. Holly also wowed them wearing a stunning blue midi dress that featured a waist-cinching silhouette and floaty skirt.

She captioned her snap on Instagram: "I am loving having occasions to dress up for again, whether it's long lunches with friends or a family BBQ. This @marksandspencer dress looks set to make lots of outings this summer... Just let that sun keep shining."

Pure Cotton Floral Blouse, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Holly's new frock is the 'Floral Tie Neck Midaxi Waisted Dress' and costs £39.50. Plus, it's still available in most sizes.

The M&S official account also shared a gorgeous shot of the This Morning star modelling the dress, writing: "@hollywilloughby looking fabulous in the perfect desk to dinner dress." We have to agree!

