Charlotte Hawkins commands attention in bold sunshine yellow dress

Charlotte Hawkins is a pro at desk-to-daywear dressing and her latest look certainly commanded attention. Making a bold statement in a bright sunshine yellow number from Karen Millen, the presenter looked absolutely stunning while presenting Good Morning Britain on Friday.

Charlotte brightened up our screens on Friday's episode of Good Morning Britain

Polishing off her ensemble with tan snakeskin stilettos, Charlotte styled her hair in beautiful beachy waves and modelled a sunkissed and dewy makeup look. Rocking a smokey golden eyeshadow complete with a honey-hued blusher and nude lipgloss to match, the TV star was a picture of elegance.

Yellow Utility Dress, £134.25, Karen Millen

In love with her outfit? You're in luck – Charlotte's gorgeous midi dress is in the Karen Millen sale, and it's been reduced to £134.25. Taking inspiration from the classic 1960s shift dress, this sleeveless style features glossy contrasting buttons, statement patch pockets and a waist-cinching belt. A summer staple, we can see it teamed with everything from nude heels to shimmering beaded sandals and box-fresh trainers.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Charlotte Hawkins' best looks

Revealing her outfit details on Instagram, Charlotte wrote:

"Sunshine in a dress this morning on @gmb @karen_millen @stevemadden @debbiedresses @thriftystitcher @gemma_aldous_slee @kenmckayphoto #gmb #gmbstyle."

Sparking a reaction from fans, one wrote: "Love this pop of colour!"

"A perfect ray of sunshine," added another, while a third commented: "Gorgeous in yellow."

Charlotte's on-screen wardrobe is full of bold and colourful dresses

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Charlotte isn't afraid to experiment with bold prints and bright colours, and she recently donned yet another fabulous frock to present the hit ITV breakfast show.

Embracing the summer, the mum-of-one wore a glamorous belted style on Wednesday, priced at £66.75 in the Coast sale. Adorned in a vibrant sunflower print, the frill sleeves and ruffled hem gave it a fun and playful feel.

Dressed by Good Morning Britain's resident stylist, Debbie Harper, Charlotte completed the look with white pointed stilettos, keeping her accessories minimal.

