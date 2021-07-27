Ruth Langsford's dreamy floral Marks & Spencer blouse sells out immediately

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford is gracing our screens right now as she and husband Eamonn Holmes stand in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. We are loving the pair being back, and Ruth's wardrobe is on fire right now!

On Monday, the star kept it classic by wearing a gorgeous fuchsia pink blouse that was adorned with graphic flowers. She added black trousers by Massimo Dutti and heels by Dune London.

The shirt was the winning number though, but has sadly already sold out. Nooo! It went into sale recently and has flown off the sales since the TV star rocked it. Don't worry though, we've found a similar high street style we think you'll like, so keep scrolling.

The blonde beauty has a popular fashion line with QVC and at the weekend, she took to Instagram to announce the exciting launch of her Satin Bomber Jacket, which comes in three glamorous shades – black, pewter and burgundy.

Ruth looked so chic in her Marks & Spencer blouse

Posting a video on Instagram, Ruth said: "Hi everyone, just to remind you that I'm at QVC today, I'm not normally here on a Saturday. So Jackie and I have got two hours of Ruth Langsford fashion, 12-2pm, and this new satin bomber jacket is launching today. I absolutely love it, but then I would, wouldn't I," she joked.

Get the look! White & Pink Tropical Roses Print Fitted Shirt, £19.95, Hawes & Curtis

"This is the pewter, then we've got the burgundy and the black. So, it's a really nice, lovely satin and fully lined with a snake print lining and it's on the show today. So I hope you can join us for fashion and fun at 12 o'clock." Gorgeous, don't you think?

Satin Bomber Jacket, £53.98, QVC

