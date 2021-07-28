This Morning's Bryony Blake wows viewers in the dreamiest River Island dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Resident makeup artist Bryony Blake just delivered some serious style inspiration – and This Morning viewers are loving her outfit. Returning to the hit breakfast show on Wednesday, the presenter donned a pink floral dress from River Island, teaming her belted midi with lilac sandals and silver droplet earrings.

Bryony wore a floral dress from River Island on Wednesday

Priced at £50, Bryony's gorgeous frock features a waist-cinching belt and a sweet ruffled neckline. Perfect for summer, we can see it paired with colourful heels and a coordinating clutch on date nights. Looking for something more casual? Add box-fresh trainers and a raffia tote bag into the mix.

Pink Floral Dress, £50, River Island

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Bryony wrote:

"What rain? When you're wearing a sunny dress you don't see the rain! Loved today's outfit on @thismorning thanks to @amberstyledit for putting it together. #bryonyblakestyle #bryonyblake #itv #thismorning #lipsticks #makeupartist Dress from @riverisland. Shoes from @zara."

Dressed by This Morning's Fashion Editor, Amber Jackson, who also styles Lisa Snowdon, Bryony looked absolutely stunning.

Sparking a reaction from her 153k followers, the presenter received a number of compliments from fans: "Enjoyed your segment on This Morning as ever! & LOVE that dress!!" wrote one.

"You look amazingly gorgeous. As always," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Lovely in lilac, love it."

Bryony loves a floral print for summer

When it comes to dressing for summer, Bryony loves a statement floral print, and she recently showcased her new favourite frocks from Oliver Bonas.

Taking to Instagram last month, the TV star posted a video of herself sashaying in six different dresses, writing:

"Summer is on its way… well let's dress like it is. Thanks @oliverbonas for gifting me these amazing dresses. Which is your favourite?"

Bryony's first pick was a mint-coloured style with a shirred bodice, followed by a vibrant blue and white floral number. Changing into her third look, a yellow puff-sleeved dress, she then twirled into a pale peach mini, followed by a palm tree printed frock and a forest green design.

