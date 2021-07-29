Heart FM's Zoe Hardman turns heads in slinkiest summer co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zoe Hardman just delivered serious style inspiration! Pictured out and about in London on Wednesday, the presenter rocked a statement palm print co-ord from Forever Unique – and fans are obsessed.

Looking effortlessly cool, the TV star teamed her tropical blazer with matching tailored trousers and black strappy sandals. Polishing off her look with hooped earrings and a handbag embellished with gold chains, she wore her blonde hair down in loose curls and opted for sunkissed and dewy makeup.

The Heart FM star was spotted out and about in London

Retailing at £59.99, Zoe's blazer is uber flattering thanks to its waist-cinching tie belt. A summer staple, style it with the matching high-waisted trousers, £49.99, to achieve the full effect.

Palm Print Blazer, £59.99, Forever Unique

Palm Print Trousers, £49.99, Forever Unique

Of course, you can also wear both pieces separately – just imagine how gorgeous the blazer would look layered over a sleek, silky dress or teamed with a white T-shirt and blue mom jeans. As for the trousers, add a crop top and box-fresh trainers for a casual weekend vibe.

When it comes to fashion, Zoe loves to experiment with bold prints, and she recently shared a number of gorgeous snaps on Instagram, showcasing her favourite outfits for work.

The Heart FM star has been sharing photos of her favourite work outfits on Instagram

Captioning the post, she wrote:

"Work Lewks. It's been a riot getting dressed up and doing my thing on Heart Breakfast…doing it all over again this week! Join me and Jamie at 6.30am, yay! What's your favourite outfit? 1,2,3,4 or 5? Zo x"

Dividing fans, the presenter's 67.5k followers struggled to choose their favourite, and with so many glamorous ensembles to choose from, we can't blame them!

In the first photo, Zoe donned a blue and white striped smock dress from Oasis, accessorised with a raffia handbag and white sandals. Switching up her outfit, she also modelled a brown French Connection frock followed by a grey checked blazer and jeans combo.

Without a doubt her most daring look, in the fourth photo Zoe tucked an Aztec print cami into green gingham trousers, and finally, in the fifth she changed into a pastel yellow shirt complete white tailored shorts and cornflower blue sandals – fabulous!

