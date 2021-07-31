We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carol Vorderman no doubt sent temperatures soaring after showing off her incredible curves in a new bikini photo on Saturday.

The former Countdown star looked sensational in a tiny black two-piece as she reminisced about the glorious weather the UK enjoyed last week.

Posting the throwback on her Instagram Stories, Carol can be seen leaning back on a couch with wet hair and a slight arch in her back to capture the perfect angle of her toned figure.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman dons a bikini top to tackle home DIY

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Last week #sunbathing #Wales #HappyScruff #paddleboarding @taylormorrisofficial."

She then shared another photo which saw her covered up with a rain mac with the hood over her head to protect herself from the severe weather change.

Carol wowed in her string bikini

Earlier this week, Carol shared a similar photo of herself rocking a low-cut, figure-flattering red one-piece. The glamorous star's hair looked lightly tousled and slightly damp and there were some splashes of water on her chest.

The 60-year-old captioned the image: "Chillin," adding two Welsh flags.

Carol is no stranger to looking stunning in red. Earlier in the week, she modelled a red vest top with shorts that showed off her toned legs.

Last Saturday, meanwhile, she looked stylish in a figure-flaunting red dress as she headed for a stint on Radio Wales.

Carol stunned in her red swimsuit

Carol wore a bold strapless frock that cinched in at the waist and skimmed her famous curves, which she teamed with a matching long-sleeved shrug and a large necklace with a cross design in homage to the British and Irish rugby union team.

Posting a mirror selfie of her outfit, the mum-of-two wrote: "Off to do that radio thang @bbc Radio Wales… AND supporting @britishandirishlions."

Her collection of figure-hugging outfits mean that Carol always looks great, even when she goes kayaking, which she did on Friday, sending followers wild with a photo of herself wearing a skin-tight sleeveless wetsuit.

