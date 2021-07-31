Jessica Wright wows on holiday wearing the playsuit of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jessica Wright has been giving us major travel envy this week as she embarked on a sun filled holiday to Mallorca. Joined by her fiancée William Lee Kemp, the former TOWIE star has been sharing snaps of her summer wardrobe on Instagram – and we're in love with her dreamy playsuit.

Donning an ocean blue number from Reiss, Jessica showcased her fresh tan on Friday as she posed in a gorgeous one piece. Accessorising with a gold handbag and matching platform heels, she wore her brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style and kept her makeup natural and dewy.

Blue Printed Playsuit, £178, Reiss

Feeling inspired? Jessica's bold playsuit retails at £178. Adorned with a striking, abstract print, it's cut to a button-through, long-sleeved silhouette and finished with a flattering self-tie belt at the waist. Go for gold like Jessica and coordinate with metallic accessories or add espadrille wedges and a raffia tote bag for a beach-inspired look.

Sharing her outfit details on Instagram, Jessica captioned the photo: "Life is as colourful as you make it."

Clearly a big hit with her 1.4million followers, the TV star received a number of glowing compliments from fans.

"What a gorgeous outfit on a beautiful lady," wrote one. "Stunning look Jessica. Very bright," added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "So beautiful."

Jessica and fiancée William had originally planned to marry in June 2021, but due to the pandemic the couple has had to postpone their wedding. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! the TV star explained that she'd decided on a new date in September.

"We always wanted to get wed abroad with all our family and friends," said Jessica, "but we have explored every option, different dates, different places. A few weeks ago I said to Will: 'Shall we have a smaller wedding here in England?' But he said: 'No, it is our dream to marry abroad with family and friends. It wouldn't be right to change that now.'"

Looking on the bright side, Jessica explained:

"It gives more time for things to get back to normal and for all our nearest and dearest to be there. I have definitely relaxed since setting the new date. I can't wait to wear my dress – I just want to do it now."

