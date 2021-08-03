Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer slogan sweater has a special meaning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby is currently on a break from her presenting duties at This Morning and enjoying her summer holidays. But her role as an ambassador for Marks & Spencer's never stops and on Monday evening, the high street store shared a snap of her wearing a truly lovely slogan T-shirt.

Holly's sweater had 'Love Mother Earth' emblazoned on the front in green with a lovely nature-loving illustration. Priced at £19.50, the cotton-rich sweatshirt is cut in a comfy relaxed fit and has ribbed cuffs, hem and neck for extra warmth. All styles are available if you fancy treating yourself. It's the kind of style that would work really well with jeans for a total relaxed yet smart vibe.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's 5 Style Lessons

We love the message the top conveys - love nature and all things environmentally friendly. The best slogan ever, right?

Holly has been an ambassador for the brand for almost three years now.

Cotton Earth Slogan Sweatshirt, £19,50, Marks & Spencer

Talking about her stylish new project at the time, Holly said: "I have grown up with and have always loved M&S, so when they asked me to be a Brand Ambassador, of course I said yes!"

Floral & Slogan Graphic Drop Shoulder Sweatshirt, £11.99, Shein

She added: "I have really enjoyed picking my must-haves and for me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to styles; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

Kind t-shirt, £12, In The Style

Holly has a whopping 7.3 million Instagram followers who love to keep up to date with her daily outfits. That being said, she confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion.

She told HELLO! "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she said. "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

